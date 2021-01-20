The Horton Chargers got back into action this week, after Friday’s postponed contest against Jackson Heights, hosting McLouth for a pair of Northeast Kansas League showdowns.
The girls team jumped out to a lead and held off a late Rams run, as the Lady Chargers picked up the 40-35 win. The victory moved the girls to 4-3 on the season, with Mariah Geniuk leading the team with 10 points.
The boys were able to hold the Rams down early, building up a 21-8 lead at one point in the second quarter. However, once the McLouth squad got rolling, the Chargers were unable to respond, falling 59-30. Horton’s record is now 1-5 on the season with a trip to Jackson Heights on tap.
