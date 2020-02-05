The Hiawatha Invitational was not altogether pleasant for the Horton Lady Charger basketball team, as they dropped their final game of last week to Marysville in the opener, then dropped their first of this week to Falls City. But the Chargers bounced back to secure a pair of blowout wins to close the week with a 2-1 record.
The Chargers went back and forth with Falls City in the first quarter, with the Nebraska team leading 11-9 after one, but they stretched their lead just beyond Horton’s grasp by halftime and the two team’s battled to a 52-42 decision. Kailea Smith led the Chargers with 18 points in the game.
In the tournament finale, Horton rebounded in a big way, destroying Atchison by a score of 66-30. With the HIT in the rearview mirror, Horton was back to Northeast Kansas League play on Tuesday night, as they hosted Valley Falls. The Lady Chargers put on a clinic in the contest, running through the Dragons by a whopping 62-17. The Chargers saw their overall record drop to 9-4 but still have a sterling 8-2 league mark.
The boys suffered a pair of tough losses as they visited Hiawatha for an HIT offset game and hosted a good Valley Falls team. The Friday night matchup at Hiawatha took place on an off-night of the girls mid-season tournament, and it was definitely an off-night for the Chargers, as they fell 62-17. Back at home on Tuesday, the boys played better against Valley Falls, but eventually suffered the loss to the Dragons by a score of 53-27. The boys are now 2-11 overall and 2-8 in league play. Both teams will visit Jackson Heights this Friday and host Maur Hill-Mount Academy next Tuesday.
