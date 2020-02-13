Friday night offered a look into a potential matchup in the upcoming girls Sub-state tournament, as two of the top teams in the Northeast Kansas League, the Jackson Heights Cobras and the Horton Lady Chargers clashed at Jackson Heights.
After a 12-point loss to the Cobras on their home court early in the season, the Chargers nearly pulled the upset, but fell 50-46. The near-miss could portend well for the upcoming postseason tournament, which Horton will host. In the next contest, Horton knocked of Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
If not for a slow start in Friday night’s game, the Lady Chargers may have earned the upset win over the Cobras, but against the MHMA Ravens, the Chargers suffered from no such problem, as they scored early and often. The Lady Chargers ran away with a 31-point 54-23 win on their home floor, pushing their season mark to 10-4 and 9-3 in league play.
The boys saw their season mark drop to 2-13 after a pair of rough losses to the Cobras and Ravens. Friday night featured a 62-32 loss to Jackson Heights, while the Chargers dropped Tuesday’s game by a score of 63-30.
Next up for Horton is a Thursday night game for the Lady Chargers with Hiawatha, while both teams will visit McLouth on Friday and JCN next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.