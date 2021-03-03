Playing as the lower seed in a 4 v.s 5 match up on Tuesday night, the Horton Lady Chargers basketball team earned an upset win over the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Ravens to move forward in Sub-state play.
Entering the game at 7-10 and with a season split against MHMA during the regular season, the Chargers were clutch in the final minute to secure the 46-41 to earn their opportunity to play at the Sub-state central site at Valley Heights.
The battle was evenly matched in the first quarter, as the frame ended at an 8-8 tie, and it was Horton that opened up a lead before the half, taking the 23-12 advantage at the end of the second. After three, Horton led 30-22 before the Ravens began to chip away at the lead late in the game, narrowing the score to 41-38 with just over a minute left to go. Horton showed their mettle in the final moments, as Tommy Anne McAfee went 2-2 from the line and Mariah Geniuk went 3-4 in the closing minute to seal the 5-point win for Horton.
McAfee led the team with 17 points, while Maliah Soto finished with 12, Kierria Blacksmith finished with 7, Geniuk and Delanie Molt pitched in 4 points each and Maddy Stirton rounded out scoring with 2.
The Lady Chargers will advance to play the top-seeded Valley Heights squad on their home court on Thursday night.
On the boys side, the Chargers saw their season sent to an end, visiting Valley Falls and being turned away with a 63-28 loss, finalizing the season at 2-16.
