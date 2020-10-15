It took three sets to get it done, but the Horton Charger volleyball squad finally cashed in on their first win of the year in a quad contest with Troy last Thursday in what was a busy week of play for the Horton team.
In the team’s big win, things looked bleak from the outset, as Troy ran ahead to grab a 25-19 opening set, but the Chargers bounced back to grab a pair of 25-18 wins to wrangle their first victory of the year. The girls did not find much luck elsewhere on the day, dropping matches in straight sets to Jackson Heights and Valley Falls.
The girls took part in a tournament on Saturday, but could not work their way out of pool play, falling in straight sets to ACCHS, Junction City, Perry Lecompton and Atchison. Back at home on Tuesday evening, the girls hosted a triangular with Pleasant Ridge and JCN, going 0-2 on the day. The team’s record now sits at 1-28 on the year, with a home triangular left next Tuesday before the Northeast Kansas League tournament.
