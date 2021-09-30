Football: The Chargers picked up their fourth loss of the season on Friday night, as the Horton football squad hosted JCN and took the 60-3 loss in the game. The loss puts Horton’s losing streak at 33, as Coach David Losey continues to search for a way to right the ship. The Chargers have given up just under 54 points a game this season with a point differential of over 47 per game. Team numbers have grown in the past two seasons under Losey, which helps, but a schedule that offers very little relief on a week in, week out basis has continued to weigh on the squad.
Volleyball: The Lady Charger volleyball team picked up their first win of the season, last week, as they split games with Maur Hill Mount Academy and Oskaloosa. Horton dropped their match with MHMA, falling 25-9, 25-11, then earned a hard fought win over Oskaloosa, dropping the first set 25-17, then coming back to win the match with sets of 25-20, 28-26. Over the course of this week, the Lady Chargers fell by a score of 25-8, 25-11 and 25-10 to Falls City, then dropped matches to McLouth by a score of 25-14, 25-15, followed by a loss to Pleasant Ridge by a score of 25-15, 25-20.
Cross Country: The cross country squad continues to make grow, as the team competed at Nemaha Central on Thursday afternoon. Maliyah Soto earned an 8th place finish in the varsity girls meet, and Malinda Crismas picked up a 2nd place finish in the junior varsity girls race. For the boy, Trevor Ottman came in 11th on the day, with Cooper Wischropp in 18th, Trenton Ottman in 25th, Jesse McGinnes in 29th, Gannon Becker in 46th and Gunner Smith in 54th. The boys put together their best finish so far this season, earning a 4th place team finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.