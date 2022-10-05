The Horton volleyball team took a step forward on Saturday, as the team entered the Valley Falls tournament with a single win on the season, and doubled that in just one day, picking up a pair of wins, along with a 5th place finish in the meet.
The Lady Chargers took on Maur Hill-Mount Academy early, and despite dropping the first set by a score of 25-19, the girls came back to sweep the final two sets 25-22, 25-23 to take the match. Horton pushed Jackson Heights in their second match up, extending the first set several times, but ultimately fell 29-27, 25-18. The girls bounced back with a 25-15, 25-17 win over Axtell.
Taking part in a triangular on Tuesday night, the Lady Chargers went 0-2 in taking on JCN and Pleasant Ridge. JCN picked up their win by scores of 25-15, 25-7, but Horton came firing back against Pleasant Ridge, earning the first set win with a 26-24 victory, then coming up short by scores of 25-15, 25-16. The Chargers are now 3-20 on the season.
The Charger football team took the long trip to Minneapolis on Friday night, and were handed a rough 64-0 defeat. Horton took the trip as part of the new District schedule that dominates the season and spreads teams out, limiting league competition.
The cross country team stayed busy, hosting a home meet, then running at Centralia. The Everest Middle School team was involved, as well, taking part in the Horton Invitational and competing at the first ever Northeast Kansas League Meet for middle schoolers.
Dominic Standing Solder led the team at Centralia on Saturday, coming in 15th, followed by Cooper Wischropp in 25th, with Trenton Ottman in 27th, Alex Handke in 66th and Noah Thorpe in 69th. The Chargers finished up in 6th place as a team for the meet.
At the home meet, Dominic Standing Soldier ran 23rd, with Wischropp in 24th, Trenton Ottman coming in 51st, Alex Handke taking 71st and Noah Peabody in 72nd. The boys took 8th place as a team in the race. Ellis Goben finished 26th in the boys junior varsity race, while Ryland Boykin took 5th place for the Everest Middle School 8th grade squad, followed by Jonas Crismas in 12th, Caden Ruiz in 13th, and Addyson Kagle finished in 12th place for the 7th grade girls. The EMS team also took place in the Northeast Kansas League Meet on Monday afternoon, which was the first time the league has hosted a cross country event.
