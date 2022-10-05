The Horton volleyball team took a step forward on Saturday, as the team entered the Valley Falls tournament with a single win on the season, and doubled that in just one day, picking up a pair of wins, along with a 5th place finish in the meet.

The Lady Chargers took on Maur Hill-Mount Academy early, and despite dropping the first set by a score of 25-19, the girls came back to sweep the final two sets 25-22, 25-23 to take the match. Horton pushed Jackson Heights in their second match up, extending the first set several times, but ultimately fell 29-27, 25-18. The girls bounced back with a 25-15, 25-17 win over Axtell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.