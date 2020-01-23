Pleasant Ridge had its chance, and then had another chance within the same week to knock off the Horton Charger ladies basketball team, but could not convert either opportunity, as the Lady Chargers improved to 7-2 on the season with a pair of wins over the Rams.
Both the boys and girls squads hosted Pleasant Ridge on Thursday evening, with the girls winning and the boys losing, while the Horton teams headed separate directions, with the girls visiting Pleasant Ridge for a win, while the boys lost big in the first round of Nemaha Central’s Thunder Classic.
The Lady Chargers scored a 69-48 win in Horton on Thursday night, as the early-scheduled game helped the teams avoid Friday’s weather that cancelled nearly all other games in the area. Horton had a pair of twenty-point scorers in the return game on Tuesday, as Maliyah Soto scored 21 and Kailea Smith netted 25 points in the 64-51 win at Pleasant Ridge. The wins push the Lady Chargers’ season mark to 7-2, helping them earn a 2-seed in next week’s Hiawatha Invitational where they will play 2-6 Marysville at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The boys did not have the same luck on the week, as they suffered a 60-22 loss at the hands of the Pleasant Ridge Rams on Thursday evening, then found themselves in a blowout loss against Marysville in the opening round of the Thunder Classic, falling 84-17. The Chargers jump back into action in the tournament against St. Mary’s on Thursday evening, as they look to improve their 2-7 record against the 3-3 team.
