The Horton Charger volleyball squad traveled to Rock Creek on Saturday for a tournament against several other local schools. Unfortunately, the team could not get on track for the day, and found themselves bounced without a win.
The Lady Chargers dropped their match against Marysville, falling 25-9, 25-10. Against Sabetha, Horton found themselves on the wrong side of a 25-15, 25-12 outcome. The Hiawatha Red Hawks were able to get by the Chargers by a score of 25-7, 25-15. The home team then got out ahead of the Chargers to win 25-11, 25-10.
The girls fell to 0-8 on the season with the losses at Rock Creek, and they will hope to get their season on track when they visit the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament this Saturday morning.
