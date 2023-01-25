The Horton Charger basketball teams had a busy week on the courts, wrapping up the McLouth Invitational Tournament, with a week of rest leading up to next Tuesday's games on tap.
The Lady Chargers won their first game since the season opener on Thursday night to earn their way to the 5th place game of the tournament, then picked up another big win on Saturday.
At McLouth on Thursday, the Horton girls knocked off Cair Paravel by a score of 37-25 in the consolation semifinal, and were rewarded with a Saturday slate against the host team. With a 5th place finish in the tournament on the line, the Lady Chargers played one of their best games of the season, holding off McLouth for a 48-41 win. The victory mirrored the teams' matchup in the first game of the season, which Horton won on their home floor by a score of 48-44. Now 3-10 on the season, the Horton girls will return to McLouth on Tuesday for a Northeast Kansas League set.
The boys also picked up a win in the consolation semifinals of the MIT, as the Chargers bested Maranatha Academy by a score of 59-45 to reach the 5th place game. The Horton squad pressed hard in the game, but fell just short in the closing moments, as Cair Paravel handed the Chargers the 45-42 loss, giving the team a 6th place finish in the tournament.
On Monday night, the boys snuck in a NEKL game with JCN that was cancelled prior to winter break, as the Chargers hit the road to take on the opponent. The Chargers did not make it easy on the home JCN squad, but eventually dropped the contest by a score of 59-45. The loss pushed the Chargers to 6-7 on the year, and will look to break even on the season with a rematch against McLouth, who the Chargers blew out in the season opener.
