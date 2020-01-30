Despite a 7-2 record and the second seed in the Hiawatha Invitational, a week’s worth of rust and a game Marysville squad was too much to overcome in Tuesday night’s tournament opener, as the Horton Chargers ladies basketball team dropped the game 52-38.
Horton went down big in the first half, failing to find the basket for much of the opening quarters, as Marysville extended a 16-8 first quarter lead to 31-11 by halftime. The Chargers corrected some offensive problems in the third, but Marysville posted another 17 points push the game well beyond reach. Horton outscored the Bulldogs 17-3 in the final quarter, but it was too little, too late as they suffered the upset loss and find themselves on the consolation side of the tournament bracket.
Kailea Smith led Horton with 16 points, including going 6 for 6 from the free throw line, with Maliyah Soto adding 10 on 8 for 10 shooting from the line. Marianna Randall scored 6 points, while Tatum Lockwood, Mariah Geniuk and Tommi-Anne McAfee each kicked in 2. The girls now sit at 7-3 and will take on the sixth-seeded Falls City on Thursday afternoon at 3:30.
On the boys side, the Chargers had a rough week, as well, dropping a pair of games. Horton finished up their turn in the Thunder Classic, dropping a 70-25 game to Saint Mary’s to close out the competition. On Tuesday night, the Chargers visited Pleasant Ridge for a Northeast Kansas League game. The boys fought to the finish, and played a much better game than their 38-point loss to the Rams two weeks ago, but still found themselves on the wrong side of a 65-45 loss that pushed their record to 2-9 on the season and 2-7 in league play. The Horton boys will hit the road again to take on the Hiawatha Red Hawks on Friday evening.
