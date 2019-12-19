After a letdown game against Jackson Heights last week, the Horton Lady Charger basketball team rebounded this week, as they knocked off MHMA on Friday night, then came back to put on a show against McLouth. The boys suffered through a pair of tough outings, while the wrestling and powerlifting teams got in their first action of the season.
Basketball: The Lady Charges traveled to Atchison to take on Maur Hill-Mount Academy on Friday night and played a solid game to pick up a 45-34 win. Tuesday night, the Chargers were back at home to host the McLouth Bulldogs. The ladies jumped on the Dogs early, reeling off a huge 60-19 win to push their season mark to 3-1. The boys struggled in both games, as they took a 68-21 loss on the road at MHMA, then came home and fell 54-11 to fall to 0-4.
Wrestling: Trey Greene highlighted the action for the Charger wrestling team, as he went 3-1 at the Onaga Invitational. Greene scored 3 wins by fall, then lost to 7-0 Joel Scott of Jeff West to take 2nd in the meet at the 170 pound weight class. Alex Handke, Denny Rush, Tabias Ballman, Casey King and Bryson Greene all competed hard, but went winless in the team’s first meet of the year.
Powerlifting: The powerlifting team took part in the JCN meet over the weekend, as well, and came away with a strong outing. Freshman Xander Monson earned Lightweight Men’s Lifter of the Meet in his first career meet. Monson took 1st place in the 123 pound weight class, sweeping the bench, squat, clean and total weight marks in the division. Grady Miller took 1st in the 220 class of the senior division, while Emery Negonsott earned 1st in the bench in the junior heavyweight division. On the girls side, Kailea Smith took 1st in clean and total weight in her division, with Mydria Reed taking 1st in clean and squat in hers.
