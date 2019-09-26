A weekend tournament and road trip for a Northeast Kansas League triangular kept the Horton Charger volleyball squad on their toes over the past week. The squad picked up a win in the Hiawatha Invitational on Saturday, then dropped both ends of their matchup on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Chargers did not make it out of pool play at the HIT on Saturday, despite grabbing their lone win of the week. The team dropped a match to the hosting team by scores of 25-15, 25-9, then fell 25-9, 25-18 against JCN, and lost again to Bishop Seabury by scores of 25-23, 25-13, before securing a hard-fought 26-24, 25, 22 win over Riverside to wrap up the tournament.
The Chargers battled hard against Oskaloosa on Tuesday, but were spent after their first set, falling 28-26, 25-14. The girls overcame a slow start against Maur Hill Mount Academy, falling 25-14 in the first set, then securing a 25-20 bounceback win in the second, but the Ravens earned the decisive set by a score of 25-15.
The tough week moved the Chargers to 4-12 on the year, surpassing the team’s win-total from a year ago, as they look ahead to the JCN Invitational on Saturday, and then to hosting a matchup with Falls City and Hiawatha next week.
