The Horton Charger basketball season got underway this week, with the teams opening their year with games against Valley Falls and Jackson Heights. The Lady Chargers went 1-1 for the opening week with a big win over Valley and a loss to the Cobras that stemmed from a slow start. On the boys side, the Chargers dropped to 0-2 early in the season, as they were picked apart by both teams.
Maryanna Randall posted a big 28 points in the Chargers’ defeat of the Valley Falls Dragons, as she sparked the team as they jumped out to a 40-9 halftime lead on their way to a 62-20 win. The ladies failed to score in the first quarter against Jackson Heights, and that 13-0 deficit proved deadly as Horton fell by 12 after a fourth quarter rally. Randall scored 12 in the game, with Tatum Lockwood adding 11 in the 41-29 loss.
The boys could not get anything going in game one, as the Valley Falls squad ran away with a 68-18 win, but Horton fared better on the offensive end against Jackson Heights. A 59-32 loss to Jackson Heights was nothing that Coach Josh Lutz will be happy with, but the team did boost their offensive production, and moving in the right direction is a positive to take away from the situation. Noah Isaacs led Hiawatha with 9 points in the loss, while Quinn Gamino added 6.
