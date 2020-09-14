The Hiawatha Red Hawk cross country squad hit the course at the Banner Creek Reservoir in Holton on Thursday afternoon, and both teams had an outstanding afternoon, as the Lady Red Hawks took a resounding 1st place overall, and the boys ran a strong 3rd place as a group.
Kate Madsen finished at the top of the pack, winning the meet with a time of 22:17.56, while MJ Hageman finished 5th with a time of $23:57.37. Next up for Hiawatha was Darcy Lierz, finishing at a time of $24:51.75 in 11th place, with Emma Boswell not far behind, taking 14th and running 25:06.24. Paige Campbell finished 38th for Hiawatha, with Kiara Stone in 40th and Nikki Stueve in 54th. The girls finished 31 points ahead of the next best team on the day.
On the boys side, Justin Hodge was just off the pace for the win, but came in 2nd with a time of 18:21.02, while Christian Shaffer ran a time of 18:55.00 to take 5th. Camden Bachman’s time of 19:37.84 was good for 13th, and Riley Gibbs finished a few spots back at 17th with a time of 19:50.98. Aiden Geisendorf finished next for the Hawks in 45th, with Ethan Pruitt in 48th, and Jack Rosa in 51st. The boys finished just one point out of second place behind Perry Lecompton and the winning McLouth squad.
The Red Hawk JV squad also ran, with the boys taking 5th, Jordan Hodge took 17th, Ethan Henry ran 19th, Kacer Knudsen finished 20th, Camden Thonen came in 25th, Mitch Bryan ran 29th, Dalton Siebenmorgen finished 36th and Terrell Hale took 48th.
The Red Hawks will host the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament at the Hiawatha Country Club Thursday afternoon with middle schoolers scheduled to run on Friday, both with a 4 p.m. start.
