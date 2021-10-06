In what has been a shortened season for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk tennis squad, the girls had a busy week, competing twice to wrap up the month of September.
Last Tuesday, the Red Hiawatha traveled to compete at Atchison, and put together a solid day. Michaeala Gruber went 2-1 for the meet, while the doubles team of Sydney Smith and Chloe Thomas finished 1-2. Tia Howard and Adrianna Jenkins combined for a perfect day on the doubles side, going 3-0 for the afternoon.
Two days later, the Hiawatha squad faced a step up in competition. Gruber finished 0-5 in singles play, with Smith and Thomas coming in at 1-4 for the day, matching Howard and Jenkins’ 1-4 mark.
“The numbers do not show how hard these girls have worked,” said Coach Kelsey Hubin. “Instead of going 0-6, we are losing games 4-6, so we are winning games, just not the whole match.” Hubin has been impressed with what she has seen out of her team. “It has been a great season with these girls—they come to practice every day and work hard,” said the coach, adding, “They are showing improvement and that is what this is all about.”
