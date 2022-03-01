The Hiawatha Red Hawks competed in the opening round of the Sub-state tournament on Monday evening, as both teams held the higher seed and hosted the Marysville Bulldogs. The Lady Red Hawks survived a slow start and a a late Marysville push to earn a five-point win and move on in the tournament, while the boys succumbed to a torrid Bulldog first quarter as they fell behind early and suffered a twenty-point defeat.
In the early game, the Lady Hawks saw Marysville creep out to a 2-point first quarter lead before the Hiawatha defense began to take hold of the game, causing problems for Bulldog ball handlers, as the Haws surged to a 28-16 lead by the half. Early in the third, the Red Hawks built their lead to 15, but Marysville found a rhythm and trimmed that deficit to just 1 point with a minute to go in the quarter. The Bulldogs were able to tie the game early in the fourth, but Hiawatha was able to fend off the run, staying just in front for the rest of the game. After the Bulldogs again narrowed the lead to 1 with a minute and half to go in the game, senior Clara Lindstrom put forth a clutch performance at the free throw line, sinking 6-of-6 over the final stretch to keep the Hawks in front, earning the 51-46 win.
Lindstrom and Darcy Lierz each finished with 16 points, while Sarah Madsen added 11, with Bailey Pierce pitching in 5 and Josie Delaney adding 3 for the Lady Red Hawks. The win pushes Hiawatha’s season mark to 18-3, and sets up a matchup in Silver Lake on Friday night between the Red Hawks and the winner of Tuesday night’s Sabetha-Nemaha Central game.
Later that evening, the Marysville boys put forward some of their best basketball of the year, particularly in the early going, as the Bulldogs jumped ahead 23-13 after a quarter. The Hawks maintained that 10-piont deficit for the majority of the game, including a 39-29 score at halftime. In the third, the Red Hawks were able to work their way back into the contest, getting within a two-possession game at one point, but Marysville was able to put the pressure back on and run away with the 79-59 to shut down Hiawatha’s season.
Mario Alcalde scored 15 points to lead the team, followed by Carson Gilbert with 14, Joel Bryan scoring 10, Ashton Rockey picking up 7 points, Carmon Boswell adding 6, and David Keo and Jake Rieger scoring 3 points each. The loss moves the Red Hawks to 9-12 on the season, and closes out the campaign for Coach Garry Smith’s squad.
