It was an emotionally-charged evening on the courts at Hiawatha High School, as the Roundhouse bustled with the activity of Senior Night, a 50-year celebration of HHS girls basketball, and the final home game of the season for the Red Hawks, as the teams hosted Jeff West. The girls overcame an early deficit to build to a runaway victory in the early game, while the boys nearly earned a bounceback victory of their own, but fell short in the end on a heartbreaking buzzer beater.

The Lady Red Hawks saw Jeff West scramble to a 6-0 lead to open their contest against the Tigers, who knocked off the Hawks by 4 in overtime in mid-January, but Hiawatha hit some big baskets to climb back into the game, trailing just 11-7 after the 1st quarter. The Hawks began to find their rhythm in 2nd, as a Josie Delaney three-pointer tied the game with 5:18 left in the quarter on their way to a 24-17 hafltime lead. The Hawks continued to roll in the second half, eventually steamrolling their way to a 50-33 win.

