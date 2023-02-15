It was an emotionally-charged evening on the courts at Hiawatha High School, as the Roundhouse bustled with the activity of Senior Night, a 50-year celebration of HHS girls basketball, and the final home game of the season for the Red Hawks, as the teams hosted Jeff West. The girls overcame an early deficit to build to a runaway victory in the early game, while the boys nearly earned a bounceback victory of their own, but fell short in the end on a heartbreaking buzzer beater.
The Lady Red Hawks saw Jeff West scramble to a 6-0 lead to open their contest against the Tigers, who knocked off the Hawks by 4 in overtime in mid-January, but Hiawatha hit some big baskets to climb back into the game, trailing just 11-7 after the 1st quarter. The Hawks began to find their rhythm in 2nd, as a Josie Delaney three-pointer tied the game with 5:18 left in the quarter on their way to a 24-17 hafltime lead. The Hawks continued to roll in the second half, eventually steamrolling their way to a 50-33 win.
Darcy Lierz led the team with 21 points, followed by 8 from Kenzie Nelson, 6 from Josie Delaney, 4 from Alija Contrares, 3 each from Abby Elffner and Addison Williams, and 1 point each from Aubrey Kent and Sara Murphy. The girls pushed to .500 in league play, at 6-6, and 11-7 overall.
Later in the evening, the boys struggled find their offense through much of the game, but battled on both ends to keep pace with the Tigers. After scoring no field goals in the 1st quarter, the Red Hawks trailed 8-4, but held serve across the 2nd, entering halftime trailing 18-14. Again in the 3rd, Hiawatha saw Jeff West tried to pull away, but reeled the Tigers back in to trail by just 4, at 27-23 heading into the final frame.
The Red Hawks nearly pulled off the victory in the final moments of the game, as Kaden Morton was fouled with .4 seconds on the clock, and tied, then took the lead on a pair of clutch free throws. Up 37-36, Hiawatha needed only to avoid a perfect full-court pass and quick-trigger shot by the Tigers, but the home crowd watched in shock as Jeff West pulled off exactly that feat, securing the 39-37 win on an amazing shot from the corner after a court-length inbound pass that brought an immediate end to Hiawatha’s celebration.
Despite Cameron Boswell’s game-high 21 points, the Hawks fell to 3-15 on the year and 1-11 in Big 7 play. The Red Hawks will close out their regular season slate with a Friday night trip to Royal Valley, then a Tuesday night contest at Sabetha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.