The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks have played some of their best basketball of the year, as of late, and that trend continued on Friday night, as the Hawks toppled the Royal Valley Panthers by a tally of 42-31. Hiawatha disrupted the Panthers with quick hands and aggressive defense all night, and were able to convert at the other end to earn the revenge win after Royal Valley upset Hiawatha by 12 points early in the season.
Hiawatha was not lights out from three-point range as they have been in some recent contests, but scored well from in transition and from the free throw line, where the team went 16 of 24 on the night. The Hawks got off to a great start, jumping ahead 12-5 in the first quarter, and carried that momentum up to the end of the first half, leading 27-13 at the break.
The Panthers tried to claw their way back into the game in the third, as Hiawatha stagnated a bit on offense, with Royal Valley winning the quarter by a 13-5 advantage to cut the Hiawatha lead to 6. But the Hawks were right back on their game in the fourth, silencing the Panthers and putting the game away to earn the double-digit victory.
Bailey Pierce and Clara Lindstrom have been major factors in recent games, and again led the team in scoring, with Pierce throwing down 12 points and Lindstrom pitching in 11. Darcy Lierz added 7 points, with Jaye Hrencher kicking in 5, Brenna Diller scoring 3 and Callyn Pavlish and Sarah Madsen contributing 2 points each. The girls now sit at 7-9 on the season. Pavlish led the junior varsity team to a 41-26 win, pacing the team with 14 points. The freshmen girls also got the job done, picking up a 35-25 win behind 12 points from Sutton Diller and 9 from Josie Delaney.
After a six-game winning streak, the boys team has now seen a losing skid that slipped to five straight on Friday night with a 59-45 home loss to Royal Valley. In the Panthers, the Hawks faced a team that is very athletic and taller at every spot on the floor, and Hiawatha struggled to keep pace from the early going. A disastrous start saw Hiawatha fail to score with a starter in the first quarter, with reserve Austin Coffelt grabbing the team’s first and only 3 points of a 15-3 frame. The Hawks showed some life in the second, but even as the team started to figure things out on the offensive end, they could not keep the Panthers off the board on the other end, as Royal Valley built a 33-20 lead by the break. The Red Hawk offense continued to produce at a decent pace throughout the contest, but could never cut too far into Royal Valley’s lead as the team fell by a total of 14 points.
Andrew Lierz led the team with 12 points, with Coffelt and Sage Meyer each adding 9, Tyler Brockhoff contributing 8, Michael Moreno pitching in 4, Trent Kolb scoring 2 and Mitch Bryan adding 1 point. The loss moves Hiawatha to 8-8 on the season and 2-8 in Big 7 play. On the JV side, Mitch Bryan scored 18, Carson Gilbert added 16 and Coffelt scored 13 to lead the Red Hawks to a 54-38 win. The freshmen team could not get over the hump, as the Red Hawks fell 43-37 despite 15 points from Ashton Rockey.
