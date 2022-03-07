Early offensive trouble put the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk basketball team in a deep hole on Friday night, as the Hawks traveled to Silver Lake to play in the tournament’s semifinal game against Nemaha Central, and Hiawatha could not fight their way back, as their season came to an end in an emotional 45-33 loss.
The first quarter tilted toward the Thunder, as Nemaha capitalized on a rough offensive start by the Red Hawks, building a 17-8 first quarter lead. It was the second quarter, however, that proved fatal for the Hiawatha squad, as the Thunder continued to build on their advantage, all while completely blanking the Hawks on the scoreboard for the entire quarter. The Nemaha Central lead ballooned to 28-8 by the break, creating a nearly insurmountable obstacle for Hiawatha’s hopes for a State tournament bid.
The Red Hawks began chipping away at the 20-point deficit in the third, as the girls spread the scoring around, narrowing the gap to 36-20 by the start of the fourth quarter. Hiawatha continued their comeback efforts in the fourth, but never got closer than 11 points on their way to the 45-33 final. Hiawatha outscored their opponent by a score of 25-17 in the second half, but there was just too much ground to cover after their first half struggles.
The Lady Red Hawks were led by Clara Lindstrom with 12 points and Sarah Madsen with 10. Josie Delaney added 6 to the effort on a pair of three-pointers, with Lakyn Leupold adding 3 and Darcy Lierz pitching in 2. The Hawks finished their season with an 18-4 record, and a share of their first Big 7 regular season title in 40 years behind a group of seniors that have accomplished a great deal in their time in Red Hawk uniforms.
