Slow starts have been a trouble spot for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks this season, but in the team’s final game of the Hiawatha Invitational on Saturday, the Hawks blew the doors off of Maranatha in the opening quarter as they ran away with a 48-26 win to take 3rd place in the tournament.
It was a perfect storm for Hiawatha in the first quarter, as the cutting and passing were as sharp as ever, their defense was swarming and it felt like every shot was falling, as the Hawks sprinted out to a 24-7 lead by the time the dust settled. Maranatha tightened up their defense in the second and fell into a trend of launching threes nearly every time down the court the rest of the way, with Hiawatha up 28-14 at the end of the first half.
The second half was more of the same, as Maranatha kept throwing up deep shots in an attempt to sneak back into the game, while Hiawatha continued to spread their scoring around to grow their lead. The Hawks took a 36-19 lead into the final frame, with another strong quarter ending in a 3rd-place finish in the tournament on the 22-point win.
Sarah Madsen and Jaye Hrencher each broke double scoring figures for the game, with Madsen leading the way with 11 points and Hrencher tacking on 10, while Bailey Pierce added 9 and Lakyn Leupold pitched in 8. Darcy Lierz registered 4 points for the game, with Kate Madsen and Callyn Pavlish each scoring 3.
The Lady Red Hawks earned a win in a back-and-forth tournament opener against St. Mary’s on Tuesday, then dropped another tight contest against top-seeded Jackson Heights in the second round to fall into the 3rd-place game. A busy week is ahead for the Hawks, as they were scheduled to host Jeff West on Monday night, visit Nemaha Central on Tuesday and come back home on Friday for a matchup with Perry Lecompton.
