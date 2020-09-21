For the second year in a row, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball team have flexed their muscles on their home court, winning the Hiawatha Invitational in back to back seasons after capturing the tournament championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks walked their way through the tournament, winning all four pool play games, as well as both playoff rounds in straight sets. In pool play, Hiawatha defeated JCN by a score of 25-16, 25-16, handled Bishop Seabury by a score of 25-8, 25-14, set Horton down 25-4, 25-11, and dominated Riverside 25-8, 25-9.
In the semi-final, the Hawks shrugged off Centralia, winning 25-11, 25-19 to set up a matchup with the opposite pool’s top seed in Nemaha Central for the HIT title. The teams battled it out in a wild first set, but Hiawatha was able to get over the top to earn a 28-26 win. Grabbing that hotly-contested set seemed to give the Hawks a boost in the second set, as they dispatched the Thunder with relative ease by a score of 25-16 to seal the deal on a second consecutive Hiawatha Invitational Tournament championship.
The Lady Hawks are now 10-4 on the season and 2-2 in league play, and will visit Riverside on Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.