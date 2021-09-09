The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks continue to climb into the state volleyball picture. After taking down state-ranked Nemaha Central a week ago, the Hawks took part in a triangular at Jeff West, and piled onto to the rough start of another ranked squad, besting both Sabetha and Jeff West.
Ranked in the top-5 by multiple publications, including the Kansas Volleyball Association, heading into the season, Sabetha has been up and down, but running into Hiawatha was not the solution, as the Hawks put away the Bluejays by a score of 25-21, 25-15. The Hawks continued their strong start against Jeff West, turning back the home team by a mark of 25-11, 25-10, as the Hiawatha squad has yet to drop a set so far this season.
The Red Hawks are starting to catch interest around the state, notably entering the week ranked #2 in both the Class 3A rankings as well as overall in the state by Maxpreps.com. Coach Brenda Siebenmorgen’s squad will host their home opener next Tuesday with Perry Lecompton coming to town.
