After showing signs of a turnaround in a strong outing a week ago against Nemaha Central, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks took another big step forward, winning their first games of the season, as they took both ends of a double header from Royal Valley.
Despite frigid temperatures, the Hawks were able to go into Panther territory for the sweep. The Hawks dug deep for a win the first game, winning the low-scoring affair by a tally of 6-2. In the nightcap, Hiawatha’s offense exploded, as the Red Hawks put the hammer down for a 15-5 win to push their record to 2-6.
The Lady Red Hawks were scheduled to host Riverside on Thursday evening.
