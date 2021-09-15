It has been a busy week for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball squad, as the team took part in the Nemaha Central Invitational Tournament on Saturday, then squared off in a pair of contests against Perry Lecompton on Tuesday afternoon, all the while, preparing for Saturday’s Hiawatha Invitational.
The Red Hawks ran into their first loss of the season in the round robin portion of Saturday’s tournament, facing off against the home school specialty team, the NEK Saints. The Hawks bounced back from a 25-23 opening set loss, to take the 25-20 win in the second set, but the Saints were able to finish the match with 25-21 set. Hiawatha cruised through the rest of the early round, blasting Horton 25-6, 25-5, earning a 25-15, 25-23 win over Sabetha and downing Riverside 25-9, 25-11.
The Red Hawks matched up with the Saints again in the bracket, as the two teams put on another three-set show, with NEK winning the 25-20, 23-25, 25-20 barn-burner, before Hiawatha picked up a third place finish by knocking off Marysville, 25-19, 25-18.
Playing back at the Round House on Tuesday night, Hiawatha welcomed in the Perry Lecompton Kaws. In the first match, Perry was able to push Hiawatha to three sets, picking up a hotly-contested second set, but the Hawks bounced back to earn the 25-17, 25-27, 25-13 win. The Lady Red Hawks did not bend in the second match, grabbing the 25-15, 25-23 win to move to 10-2 on the season, with a 6-0 record against the Big 7.
The junior varsity squad also had a strong night on Tuesday, knocking off Perry by scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18, 25-23. The C-team dropped their first game by a score of 28-26, 12-25, 15-10, but got things turned around for the second match, winning 25-11, 25-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.