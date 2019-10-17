It was a slow week for the Lady Red Hawk volleyball team, as they took part in a single triangular with Jeff West and Sabetha. A pair of losses spoiled the week, but a closer look shows a Red Hawk team that played tough against both opponents despite the unwanted results.
The Hawks opened with a contest against Jeff West, and the girls pushed the match to three sets but were unfortunately upset. The Hawks lost the opening set by a score of 25-22, then battled to well-deserved 28-26 win in set two, but could not keep pace in the third set, as they dropped the set and the match with a 25-19 round.
Against Sabetha, Hiawatha fell in two sets, but the girls kept pace with one of the better teams in Class 3A. Hiawatha dropped the first set by a score of 25-19, and in the second, the team could not get over the hump and lost 25-20.
Hiawatha is now 15-11 on the season and 3-8 in Big 7 play. The Hawks will visit Sabetha on Saturday, with another tune up next week before an October 26th date with Sub-State at Seneca.
