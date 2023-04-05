The Lady Red Hawks split the games over the past week, hosting Horton on Friday night and absolutely dominating, then playing to a pair of close losses against Sabetha.
In the first game of the set with Horton, Grace Morey was an extra base machine, going 3 for 3 at the plate, with 2 triples and a home run and scoring once. Drcy Lerz pitched with a 1-3 day at the plate, picking up 2 RBIs and a run scored to go along with a double, while Grace Jones an Paige Campbell each collected 2 RBIs on their way to a 16-0 win. Brynn Williams had a solid day at the plate, but shined on the mound, allowing just 2 hits over 3 innings and striking out 8 to pick up the victory.
The Hawks found another gear for their offense in the second game, scoring 22 runs across 2 innings. Lierz got it started with a leadoff home run, with Grace Jones and Kenzie Nelson also recording round-trippers in the game. Jones finished with 4 RBIs, while Nelson racked up 5. Williams and Quinn Boye each recorded a double in the game. Annika Reschke pitched, giving up just 3 hits and striking out 3 over 3 innings to earn the 22-0 win.
The Hawks battled Sabetha to a tight 2-3 loss in the opener on Monday, leading 2-0 until the 6th inning, with Morey scoring a pair of runs and Reschke picking up a key RBI. But it was the Bluejay offense that would string together a trio of hits to open the 6th, where they would score 3 runs across the inning to grab the late win. Williams gave up 12 hits on the mound, but managed runners well throughout the game until that fateful 6th that would decide the contest.
Hiawatha could never wrestle the lead away from Sabetha in the second contest, but battled throughout to keep the game close and give themselves the opportunity late. The Jays carries a 3- lead into the 5th, and while the Hawks evened the score in the top of the inning, Sabetha added 2 in the bottom, and 5 in the 6th to lead 10-4 heading into the 7th. Hiawatha rallied with 3 runs in that inning, but could not quite get back into it, falling 10-7. Williams finished with 2 hits, and Jones had 2 RBIs to lead the Red Hawk offense.
Now sitting at 3-3 on the season, the Lady Red Hawks will travel to Royal Valley on Monday, hoping to get their record above .500.
