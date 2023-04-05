The Lady Red Hawks split the games over the past week, hosting Horton on Friday night and absolutely dominating, then playing to a pair of close losses against Sabetha.

In the first game of the set with Horton, Grace Morey was an extra base machine, going 3 for 3 at the plate, with 2 triples and a home run and scoring once.   Drcy Lerz pitched with a 1-3 day at the plate, picking up 2 RBIs and a run scored to go along with a double, while Grace Jones an Paige Campbell each collected 2 RBIs on their way to a 16-0 win.  Brynn Williams had a solid day at the plate, but shined on the mound, allowing just 2 hits over 3 innings and striking out 8 to pick up the victory.

