After a couple losses on their home court, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks righted the ship on Friday night, knocking off the Holton Wildcats in the first road game of the year. The boys team had some positive moments, as well, but could not keep pace with the Cats as the game wound down, picking up their third loss of the year.
The Lady Hawks led from the early going on Friday, jumping out to a 13-7 lead after the first quarter, then 19-13 at half. The Holton squad battled hard and tried to cut into the lead, but Hiawatha continued to keep the Cats at arm’s reach, maintaining a 4-point lead heading into the fourth, then finishing off the game with the 30-24. Sarah Madsen led the team with 13 points, followed by Darcy Lierz with 10, Clara Lindstrom with 4 and Kate Madsen with 3. The Red Hawks now sit at 1-2 on the season, with a home contest against Riverside scheduled for Tuesday.
Carson Gilbert led the Hiawatha boys with 11 points, as the Red Hawks kept things close in the first half against Holton, but struggled to score after halftime. After exchanging leads early on, Hiawatha trailed by just 3 points, at 18-15, heading into half. After the break, Hiawatha managed just 4 points in the third quarter, which set the team back into a deficit they could not overcome, as Holton entered the fourth with an 11-point lead. The Red Hawks found a better pace in the fourth, but could not claw back into the game, as they fell 47-37. Austin Coffelt added 9 points, while Joel Bryan scored 7 points for Hiawatha, with Alex Rockey pitching in 6 and Mitch Bryan adding 2.
