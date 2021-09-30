The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk volleyball team traveled to Holton on Tuesday night, and the Hawks were handed their first Big 7 loss of the season, but also picked up another win.
The Red Hawks opened play with rival Nemaha Central, but after defeating the Thunder to open the season, Hiawatha found themselves on the other side of the coin in Tuesday night’s battle, as Nemaha earned the 25-20, 25-19 win. The Seneca team also knocked off Holton on the night.
In their other match up of the night, the Lady Red Hawks took on the hosting Holton Wildcats. The Hawks picked off the Cats by a score of 25-17, 25-19. Hiawatha now sits at 10-1 in Big 7 play, with a 20-3 record and hold a slight lead over Nemaha Central atop the Big 7 standings. As of last week, the Kansas Volleyball Association ranked Hiawatha as the #3 team in Class 3A, behind Smoky Valley in 1st place and Cheney in 2nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.