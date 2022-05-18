The 2022 season has come to a close for the Hiawatha High School Lady Red Hawk softball team, after the girls fell 10-2 to a high-powered Rossville squad on Monday night.
Hiawatha showed good resolve in the game, refusing to give up any big innings, but the Bulldogs continued to build their lead, scoring 2 runs in all but one inning. The Hawks were able to get their offense headed in the right direction, late, scoring one run in each of the 5th and 6th innings, but it was not enough to overcome the steady production that Rossville put on the board.
In the 5th, Lakyn Leupold got on base with a single to lead off the inning, was pushed to second by a Brynn Williams hit, and stole third base before Darcy Lierz popped a ball to right field to score Leupold on the sacrifice fly. At the time, that cut the Rossville lead to 6-1. In the next inning, Annika Reschke got on with a one-out single, then moved to second on a Grace Jones bunt single, and grabbed third on a passed ball. Sidney Johansen laced and infield single with two outs, scoring Reschke and cutting the lead to 8-2.
Williams led the offense with a 3-3 effort at the plate, while Jones, Johansen, Leupold and Reschke each added one hit. Williams and Reschke split the game on the mound, giving up 15 hits and walking just 2 batters over 6 innings. Despite the 8-point loss, the pair was backed by solid defense, limiting the damage every inning with a strong group behind them.
The Lady Red Hawks ended the season playing their best softball of the year, winning five of their final seven games. Hiawatha’s final record was 8-14, as the team continued to improve and bounce back throughout the season for first-year coach Cyndi Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.