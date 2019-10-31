Saturday’s 3A Sub-State matchup between the 4th-seeded Maur Hill Mount Academy and the number 5 seed, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks was a contest between two tough teams with records hovering around .500, and it played out very much that way.
The squads battled back and forth, splitting the set and then sending the final frame to extra points before the Ravens of MHMA finally secured the win and put an end to Hiawatha’s season.
It was the Maur Hill team who took the early advantage, keeping Hiawatha at bay and rushing out to a 25-17 win in the first set. But it was all Lady Red Hawks in the second set, as Hiawatha dominated the set to earn a 25-15 win and push the Sub-State opener to a third set. That final set, with the season on the line for both teams, was everything you would expect from two determined teams, with momentum swinging one way, then the other for the entire set, with neither team letting the other out of reach. But it was the Ravens who would eventually earn the 26-24 win to push on to the second round.
The Lady Red Hawks saw their season end on the Seneca court, as they brought their season mark to 15-17. The Hawks surged late in the season, but suffered injury setbacks as the postseason approached, which hurt their ability to make a strong tournament push.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.