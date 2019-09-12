New Hiawatha tennis coach Trace Woods says his team is off to a strong start to the 2019 season. Two varsity meets are in the books, as well as a junior varsity tournament, and Woods has seen stead y improvement in both groups throughout the early going this year.
“We had some of our girls win some games at our first meet at Hayden,” said Woods, “We didn’t’ win a match that day, but the competition was tough.” For the second varsity match, the team traveled to Seaman last Saturday, showing off their progress with a 5th place team finish that had Woods excited to see what comes next, as the two varsity players each registered a win, along with one of the doubles pairs.
The junior varsity kicked their season off at Marysville, and Woods said it was a great learning experience, both for the returning veterans who took the court, as well as four freshman who took part. The results were not what the team is hoping for, but what the team gained in experience was well worth the marks on the wrong side of the win-loss column.
The Red Hawks will spend the next couple weeks to practice up before they get back in action at Perry Lecompton on September 24th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.