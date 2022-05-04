The season is nearing its end for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk softball team, but the squad continues to show growth and fight, as they put it all together on Thursday evening, wrestling a pair of hard-fought victories away from the Sabetha Bluejays at Bruning Park.
The two squads went back and forth all game long in the first game of the doubleheader. Sabetha struck first, going up 1-0 to start the game, but Hiawatha posted 2 runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. In the third, both teams tacked 3 runs onto their totals, with the Hawks tallying another run the next inning. Sabetha turned the 6-4 deficit into a 7-6 lead in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Red Hawks again responded, pouring on 5 runs in the bottom of the frame. The Jays tried to rally in the seventh, scoring twice to bring the game to 11-9, but could not push into the lead before Hiawatha claimed the third and final out.
Paige Campbell went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, a home run, 4 runs scored. Lakyn Leupold was 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring twice and knocking in 3 RBIs and adding a double, while Brynn Williams notched 2 RBIs, a double and a run scored on 1 for 4 hitting.
In game two, the scoring came early and often, then both teams quieted down, as both teams packed 10 runs into the first four innings. After a couple quiet innings, with the game nearing its end, the Hawks shut down the Bluejays in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the inning, a pair of infield hits pushed the Lady Hawks over the top, as Leupold started the inning with a second pitch single to the third baseman, then after stealing second, the senior made a dash to home plate as Williams reached base on a shot to second base with the game winning RBI, claiming the 11-10 win.
Darcy Lierz went 4 for 5, adding 2 RBIs and a run scored from the lead off spot, while Grace Jones finished 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, 3 run scored, a triple and 2 walks. Leupold went 4 for 5, scoring once and knocking in an RBI, Maddy Simmons finished 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Kyndra Lay posted a 2 for 4 performance, with a double, 3 RBIs and a run scored. The Lady Red Hawks are now 5-12 on the season.
The junior varsity girls visited Sabetha the following night, and put an exclamation point on the series with a 15-2 win. Simmons, Alija Contreas and Annika Reschke all posted 2 RBIs for the game, with Simmons going 2-2 with 3 runs scored and a triple, and Reschke adding a 1 for 3 effort, with 3 runs scored and a double.
