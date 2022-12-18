Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball teams were back in action on Friday night, hosting the Holton Wildcats.  The girls shot the lights out from downtown on their way to a 16-point win, while the boys saw an early deficit mirrored in the final score despite a big 4th quarter.

To open the night, the Lady Hawks took an early lead and expanded on it throughout the game.  Leading 7-6 after a quarter, the Red Hawks relied on a feisty defense and deft shooting to push their lead to 17-10 by halftime.  In the 3rd, Hiawatha continued to push Holton to their limit, stretching the their lead to 10, and using the 4th quarter to pull away even more, grabbing the 46-30 win.  The Red Hawks knocked down 9 three-pointers in the and forced 22 turnovers.

