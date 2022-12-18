The Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball teams were back in action on Friday night, hosting the Holton Wildcats. The girls shot the lights out from downtown on their way to a 16-point win, while the boys saw an early deficit mirrored in the final score despite a big 4th quarter.
To open the night, the Lady Hawks took an early lead and expanded on it throughout the game. Leading 7-6 after a quarter, the Red Hawks relied on a feisty defense and deft shooting to push their lead to 17-10 by halftime. In the 3rd, Hiawatha continued to push Holton to their limit, stretching the their lead to 10, and using the 4th quarter to pull away even more, grabbing the 46-30 win. The Red Hawks knocked down 9 three-pointers in the and forced 22 turnovers.
Abby Elffner led all scorers, posting 25 points, including 5 threes, while Darcy Lierz pitched in with 12 points, while Alija Contrares and Josie Delaney each finished with 3 points and Aubrey Kent added 2.
A slow start in the late game doomed the Hiawatha boys, as they fell behind 12-0 to start the game. With the early advantage, Holton led 15-5 after a quarter and 27-10 at the half. The Red Hawk offense finally got something going in the 3rd quarter, but Holton continued to roll, pushing the deficit to 47-24 heading into the 4th. Hiawatha put up 23 points in the final frame, but it was not enough to climb back into the game, as the Red Hawks saw Holton earn the win by the same 12-point margin as Holton's head start in the game.
Zachary Cappleman came off the bench to lead Hiawatha in scoring with 17 points, with Cameron Boswell scoring 16 points on the back of 4 three-pointers. Ashton Rockey finished with 5 points, while David Keo, Paul Leyba and Kaden Morton added 3 points each.
The Lady Red Hawks are now 3-2 on the season, including a 1-1 record in Big 7 play, while the boys sit at 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the league. The Hiawatha squads will travel to take on Riverside on Tuesday night for their final games before Christmas break.
