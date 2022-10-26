Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Middle School basketball season is underway, and the Red Hawks hosted the Jeff West Tigers last Monday, and sweeping the visitors, while winning three out of four at Holton this week.

in the season opener, Hiawatha put together too much offense for Jeff West to handle in the 7th grade game.  Led by Brennan Boye with 6 points and Michaela Williams with 12, the Red Hawks downed Jeff West by a score of 28-11. 

