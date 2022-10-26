The Hiawatha Middle School basketball season is underway, and the Red Hawks hosted the Jeff West Tigers last Monday, and sweeping the visitors, while winning three out of four at Holton this week.
in the season opener, Hiawatha put together too much offense for Jeff West to handle in the 7th grade game. Led by Brennan Boye with 6 points and Michaela Williams with 12, the Red Hawks downed Jeff West by a score of 28-11.
In the 8th grade game, the Hawks really poured it on, with five players connecting on three-point baskets and 8 threes in all. Kylie Nelson with 14 and Pauly Rockey with 10 led the girls to a 47-19 win.
This Monday, the Hawks visited Holton, and the 7th grade girls were locked in a battle form the early going. Hiawatha led by 3 at the half and by 2 heading into the 4th quarter. In that final frame, the Wildcats were able to outscore the Red Hawks by enough to secure the 27-24 win. Tessa jones and Briley Siebenmorgen scored 6 points each to lead the team.
The 8th grade girls showed once again that they will be a force to be reckoned with in the Big 7, stretching a 22-14 halftime lead to a 53-29 win. Nelson's 15 points paced the team as Hiawatha took the game and a 2-0 record. The 7th and 8th grade JV teams also earned wins over Holton.
The Red Hawks will return home for a match up with Nemaha Central on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
