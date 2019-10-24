The Hiawatha volleyball team did not have its best week, as the girls traveled to Sabetha for a tournament on the weekend, and took on Perry Lecompton early this week and failed to come away with a win, as the regular season came to a close.
The Lady Hawks did not make it out of pool play at Sabetha, dropping matches with Holton, Sabetha, Wamego and Marysville in the round robin portion of the tournament. Hiawatha’s best round was a split-set match, as the Hawks stole the first set by a score of 25-23, but then fell 25-16, 25-18 in the final two. The biggest loss of the day, though, came as sophomore Clara Lindstrom sustained a season-ending injury. Lindstrom earned All-Big 7 honors as a freshman, and continued this season as one of the team’s most productive players. Without Lindstrom on the floor on Tuesday, the Hawks fell 25-13, 25-14 at Perry Lecompton.
The rough stretch to end the season pushed Hiawatha’s record just under .500, as the team finished 15-17 for the year. Hiawatha will hope for a strong showing this weekend at Sub-state to push their record back over the top and earn a shot at the State tournament. Hiawatha opens Sub-state play as the 5-seed, and will take on 4th-seeded Maur Hill-Mount Academy in the first round of the bracket on Staurday at Seneca.
