The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks hosted a scrimmage on Thursday evening, splitting up and squaring off in front of a home crowd at the Hiawatha Middle School gym. The intrasquad match up allowed by the junior varsity and varsity squads to show off their skills for friends and family in what will be the leadup to the team's first regular season action on Tuesday.

All four groups had their share of strong moments, with the team looking ready to tangle with Big 7 foes when the season kicks off this week. The Lady Red Hawks begin their season at a triangular at Royal Valley on Tuesday, August 29th, then go through a tournament heavy early schedule.

