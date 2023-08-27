The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks hosted a scrimmage on Thursday evening, splitting up and squaring off in front of a home crowd at the Hiawatha Middle School gym. The intrasquad match up allowed by the junior varsity and varsity squads to show off their skills for friends and family in what will be the leadup to the team's first regular season action on Tuesday.
All four groups had their share of strong moments, with the team looking ready to tangle with Big 7 foes when the season kicks off this week. The Lady Red Hawks begin their season at a triangular at Royal Valley on Tuesday, August 29th, then go through a tournament heavy early schedule.
The team's next action will be at the Jeff West Invitational on September 2nd, followed by a home tilt with Nemaha Central on September 5th, before a tournament at Nemaha Central on the 9th, a triangular at Holton on the 12th and the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament on the 16th.
The C team will play at Marysville on September 9th, then at Nemaha Central on September 11th. The Junior Varsity will host and play in their home tournament on September 23rd.
Eschewing their normal Gatorade Scrimmage theme, the team requested donations for the Brown County Humane Society as entry fees for Thursday's scrimmage, which the team delivered over the weekend. The Humane Society posted a picture of the team and their donation on Facebook, saying, "Thank you all for thinking of the homeless pets in our community!!! We love that our BCHS community is so supportive!"
