The Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Perry Lecompton Kaws on Friday night, and while the boys fell prey to a huge Perry surge in the fourth quarter to hand the Hawks their third loss of the season, the Lady Red Hawks poured on the points to continue the undefeated start to their season.
The girls team put on an offensive clinic in the first half, scoring 22 points in each the first and second quarters, but it was their defensive effort in the second that pushed the game out of reach at an early stage. Already leading 22-14 after the first frame, Hiawatha locked down on the defensive end, allowing Perry just 4 points before the half, taking a daunting 44-18 lead into the break. The Lady Hawks came out firing again in the third, posting another 18 points to stretch their lead to an insurmountable number, before finishing off the game with a 64-36 win.
The Lady Red Hawks finished with three players in double digit scoring, as Bailey Pierce and Darcy Lierz each tallied 14 points, with Clara Lindstrom adding 13. Josie Delaney finished next up in scoring with 8 points, followed by Lakyn Leupold and Sarah Madsen with 5 each, Abby Elffner with 3 and Aubrey Kent adding 2 points. Now sitting at 7-0, the Lady Hawks entered this week ranked 4th in the state by MaxPreps, They will host Sabetha and travel to Royal Valley before hosting the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament.
The late game was heavily dictated by swings in momentum, as each team put together good stretches of basketball only to be turned back as the other surged. Playing on their home court, the Red Hawks came out of the gates firing, building up a 24-12 first quarter lead, but could keep the Kaws down, as Perry scrambled back in the second, cutting the Hiawatha lead to 36-34 by halftime. After the break, the Red Hawks got back to work, playing solid defense and extending their lead, as Hiawatha would head into the fourth quarter up by a score of 53-45. What felt like a comfortable 8-point advantage, proved quickly to be anything but, as the Kaws blasted their way back into the game, outscoring the Hawks 23-10 in the quarter, and coming away with the 68-63 win.
Carson Gilbert finished with 23 points to lead Hiawatha, with Mario Alcalde adding 15 and Alex Rockey picking up 11 points, while Joel Bryan pitched in with 9 and Brandt Barnhill contributing 5. Falling to 4-3, the boys will also play play against the Sabetha Bluejays and Royal Valley Panthers, before taking time off of their regular schedule to compete in the annual Nemaha Central Classic tournament.
