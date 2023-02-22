Despite a late push by the Bluejays, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks were able to secure a victory in the final game of the regular season on Tuesday night, avenging a loss earlier in the season.
In the late game, the Red Hawk boys were a thorn in the side of the undefeated and top-ranked Sabetha squad, but ultimately saw the juggernaut Jays pull away for a solid double-digit win.
In the early game, the Lady Red Hawks were dominant from the start, jumping out to a 12-2 start and leaning on 6 first half three pointers to take the 26-16 lead going into the break. The second half was much more balanced, as Sabetha made some defensive adjustments, and saw their best player, Mary Lukert, find some rhythm on the offensive end, as the Bluejays started to climb back into the contest. Sabetha had cut the lead to 35-28 by the end of the 3rd, and had the game within a single possession late, but Hiawatha kept up the defensive pressure and hit a few late free throws to seal the 44-40 win.
The Red Hawks, led by Darcy Lierz with 19 points on the night, pushed to 12-8 for the season, with a 7-7 record in Big 7 play. The girls will be seeded 6th in the Kansas Class 3A Sub-State hosted in Marysville beginning next week. To reach Marysville, however, the Hawks will need to get past 3rd-seeded Minneapolis High School in Minneapolis on Monday night at 6 p.m.
Later in the evening, the Hiawatha boys jumped out to a narrow lead in the early-going and managed to drag the 19-0 Bluejays into a slow-moving battle, squaring up with an 11-11 first quarter. The Jays would not be contained moving forward, though, as the Big 7 Champions would stymie Hiawatha in the 2nd, taking the 25-15 lead into halftime. The second half was all Sabetha, as well, as the Bluejays cruised to the 55-30 win.
With a 2-12 record in the Big 7, the Hawks finished at 4-16 for the year. The Red Hawks will travel to Marysville on Tuesday night, taking on the 18-2 Bulldogs for the opening round of Sub-State play. Hiawatha has faced Marysville twice this season, falling 63-27 in the season opener, then dropping a 49-38 contest to the Dogs in their midseason tournament match up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.