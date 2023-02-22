Red Hawk logo

Despite a late push by the Bluejays, the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks were able to secure a victory in the final game of the regular season on Tuesday night, avenging a loss earlier in the season. 

In the late game, the Red Hawk boys were a thorn in the side of the undefeated and top-ranked Sabetha squad, but ultimately saw the juggernaut Jays pull away for a solid double-digit win.

(0) comments

