Hiawatha’s Roundhouse was the scene of a Big 7 Triangular on Tuesday night, as the Lady Red Hawks hosted the Sabetha Bluejays and Jeff West Tigers.

The Hiawatha squad faced their share of adversity during moments of each of their matches, but the Hawks proved themselves to be the class of the event by winning both matches and showing the potential that has Hiawatha fans excited for this 2022 season.

