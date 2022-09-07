Hiawatha’s Roundhouse was the scene of a Big 7 Triangular on Tuesday night, as the Lady Red Hawks hosted the Sabetha Bluejays and Jeff West Tigers.
The Hiawatha squad faced their share of adversity during moments of each of their matches, but the Hawks proved themselves to be the class of the event by winning both matches and showing the potential that has Hiawatha fans excited for this 2022 season.
The Lady Hawks opened their night against the Sabetha Bluejays, and the two squads locked into a battle of wills that saw both teams go on runs in each of the first two sets. The Hawks overcame a Sabetha surge in the first set with a solid push at the end to earn the 25-21 win. The Jays flipped the script in the second, staying just out front of the Red Hawks throughout most of the set, and pulling away at the end to earn the split with a 25-20 victory. In the third set, Hiawatha stepped on the gas and cruised to a 25-14 win to finish off the Sabetha squad and earn the match win.
After the Jays put away the Tigers in the middle game, the Hawks took the court again to play their final opponent of the night. The Jeff West squad started things out well in the opening set, but the Lady Hawks had too much in the tank, overtaking the Tigers and sprinting out to a 25-14 win. Hiawatha started the second set strong, taking the early lead, but Jeff West clawed back to within a point on multiple occasions, before the Hawks again slammed the door shut with a strong push to the 25-19 win, punctuated by a pair of Abby Elffner kills to end the contest.
The entirety of the Hiawatha roster played well on Tuesday night, with seniors Sutton Diller and Josie Delaney standing out, along with sophomore spike-artist Elffner.
The Lady Red Hawks are now 3-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming in a three-set split with Nemaha Central. The Red Hawks may get another shot at Nemaha, as they will take part in the Thunder’s annual invitational tournament this Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.