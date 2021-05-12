The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk softball squad hosted Atchison on Thursday night, as the team played their final games of the regular season and celebrated Senior Night. The Hawks put forth a tremendous effort on the night, earning a pair of blowout wins.
The Red Hawks celebrated the careers of seniors Mia Hull, Kyli Feldkamp, Emma Murphy, Callyn Pavlish and Makayla Pilcher as they played their final games for Hiawatha at Bruning Park. The Hawks channeled their emotional energy into an outstanding pair of games, earning a pair of 15-0 wins in the double header. Darcy Lierz knocked out her first home run of the season.
The Lady Hawks went on a run at the end of the season, finishing the year on a 9-5 string, after starting the year 0-6 to finish at 9-11 on the season. They will travel to Marysville next week for the sub-state tournament, with seeding yet to be determined.
