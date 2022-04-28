The season is drawing closer to a close, as the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks played four games over the past week, splitting with Riverside and losing a pair to Holton.
The Hawks won the opener of the Riverside doubleheader on Thursday, earning a 9-5 win. Paige Cambpell went 4-4 with an RBI, a pair of stolen bases and 2 runs scored, while Kyndra Lay knocked in a pair of RBIs. Lakyn Leupold, Brynn Williams, Grace Morey, Sidney Johansen and Annika Reschke also contributed RBIs. Williams and Reschke combined for the win on the mound, picking up 10 strikeouts along the way.
Grace Jones and Darcy Lierz each homered in the second game against the Cyclones, but the Red Hawks fell just a hair short, as the took the 9-8 loss. Lierz collected 3 hits and 3 RBIs, scoring twice, while Hannah Twombly went 2-4 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Cambell was 3-4 on the day with a double, and Leupold was 2-3 with an RBI, a double, a run scored and a walk.
The Holton series did not treat the Hawks well, as they failed to score in the two games, falling 15-0 and 14-0. Darcy Lierz and Lakyn Leupold collected the team’s only hits in the first game, while Grace Morey got aboard and stole a base. The Wildcats put up a gem on the mound in the second game, shutting out the Lady Red Hawks and holding them without a hit.
The Red Hawks are now 3-12 on the year, and will finish the regular season with home games against Sabetha, Jeff West and Oskaloosa as they look to gain ground in the regional rankings before the May tournament.
The junior varsity went 1-1 on the week, knocking off Riverside 13-10 and dropping a game to Holton by a score of 12-2. Maddy Simmons went 2-2 with 2 RBIs, 3 doubles, 2 runs scored, 5 stolen bases and a walk against Riverside, with Brynn Williams going 1-2 with a pair of RBIs, a run scored, a double and a walk. Annika Reschke pitched Hiawatha to the win, striking out 5. Williams led the team against Holton, picking up 2 hits, including a triple, and an RBI, while Hannah Twombly also collected 2 base hits.
