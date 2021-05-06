The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk softball team played a pair of doubleheaders over the past week, putting together a 3-1 record across the four games.
The Hawks visited Sabetha on Saturday and won one close contest and but a solid beating on the Bluejays in the other contest. Hiawatha took game one 5-4 to scrape by with the big league win, then put the exclamation point on the night with a 14-8 win.
A few nights later, the Red Hawks visited Jeff West. The Red Hawks played their hearts out, nearly pulling off another sweep as the program continues its rise through the ranks of the Big 7, but fell a just 1 run short of keeping pace with the Tigers. The Hawks pulled off an 11-7 win, but fell 12-11 in the other end of the double.
The Hawks have one more date with Atchison High School on Thursday afternoon before taking some time to prep for regionals later this month.
