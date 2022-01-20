An interesting week lies ahead for the Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball teams, as both squads will compete in mid-season tournament action against some talented competition.
Over the past week, the Lady Red Hawks won their lone contest, and moved back into sole-possession of the lead in the Big 7 standings, while the boys suffered a loss to end last week, but righted the ship with a win in the first round of the Thunder Classic.
As the Red Hawks traveled to Royal Valley on Friday night, the ladies held a slim margin throughout the game. The first half was a low-scoring affair, but things picked up in the third, with Hiawatha maintaining their advantage, but the Panthers continued to hang around, keeping the game close in the fourth.
“Our girls again proved they know what it takes to win close games in the end,” Coach Brady Jasper said.
A few late stops by the Hiawatha defense and some clutch free throw shooting helped the Lady Red Hawks keep the Panthers at arm’s length as the final seconds ticked away on Hiawatha’s 43-37 win. Darcy Lierz led the charge for the Hawks with 19 points and 6 steals, with Clara Lindstrom adding 10 points.
The Lady Red Hawks have shifted their schedule, and will host St. Joseph’s Lafayette High School on Friday night. Coach Jasper said the visitors will be a big test, as the larger school will bring a fast, athletic team to Hiawatha. Moving on from Friday night, the Hawks will host the Hiawatha Invitational, opening play with a tough Marysville squad, sitting across the bracket from the undefeated Jackson Heights Cobras.
“We are really looking forward to the challenge of the non-conference portion of our schedule,” said Jasper, adding. “Lafeyette tough test, and our invitational tournament features some excellent competition as well.”
The coach hopes the heightened competition of tournament play will spur the team on to greater heights in February.
Boys Coach Garry Smith said his team did not play Royal Valley as well as he had hoped, as the Hawks took a 73-56 loss to the Panthers on Friday night.
“They shot the ball really well and we had trouble running them off the three-point line early,” said Smith, “[they] have a very talented team so we’ll have to play much better in the next match up.”
On Monday night, the Red Hawks opened up play in the Nemaha Central’s Thunder Classic tournament by taking on Marysville. The Hawks hung steady with the Bulldogs, and turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter, allowing the Hiawatha group to pull off the 64-61 win—a statement game for a team that has allowed some games to slip away late.
The win puts Hiawatha on a crash course with the hosting Nemaha Central Thunder on Thursday night. The Hawks took a 57-46 loss to the Thunder earlier this season, and Coach Smith said this opponent “will be another good team that will require a good outing.”
Smith pointed to the Thunders’ strong work on the glass, as well as their top two scorers in detailing the difficulties his team will face in the upcoming match up.
“We will have to rebound the ball and force them to one-and-dones.”
