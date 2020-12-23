The Hiawatha Red Hawks hosted the Riverside Cyclones for the final game of 2020 on Tuesday night, and the Lady Red Hawks came away with their second consecutive win, while the boys dropped their contest with the Cyclones.
All five starters scored in the first quarter for the Lady Red Hawks, as they got up early on the Cyclones to take a 13-9 lead at the end of the frame. The girls went on a run in the second, pressing out to a 31-15 lead at the half, capped by Josie Delaney’s three pointer to beat the halftime buzzer. The offense went a bit stagnant in the third, as the team put just 4 points on the board to lead 35-21 heading into the final frame. The girls got back on track in the fourth, finishing things off for a 49-31 win over Riverside. Sarah Madsen and Clara Lindstrom scored 11 points each to lead the team, with Lakyn Leupold, Kate Madsen and Delaney scoring 5 apiece, and Darcy Lierz, Abby Elffner and Callyn Pavlish contributing 4 points each. The girls are now at .500 on the season, sitting at 2-2 heading into the break.
The boys had a tougher time, as Riverside came flying out of the gate to an 8-0 lead before the Hawks could find a basket. By the end of the first quarter, Hiawatha was down 23-14, and the lead ballooned to 45-29 at the half. The break in action did not stem the tide for the Red Hawks, as they fell 22 points behind heading into the fourth. Hiawatha cut into the lead in the final frame, but fell 75-57. Carson Gilbert recorded 19 points, while Alex Rockey and Austin Coffelt each scored 10 points for the Red Hawks. Joel Bryan added 7 for the team, followed by Mitch Bryan with 5, Trent Kolb with 4 and Tyler Davis with 2 points. The boys are now 0-4 on the season and hoping to regroup with their time off.
In junior varsity action, the boys came away with a 50-47 win over the Cyclones, with Ashton Rockey leading the way with 14 points, and Davis and Brandt Barnhill each adding 10. The JV girls fell 41-36 after building an early lead but struggling to score in the second quarter. Elffner led the team with 12 points, while Delaney and Lierz scored 9 each and Paige Campbell added 6. The freshmen picked up a win, as well, earing the 48-34 victory behind 16 points from Kaden Morton and 13 from Dylan Cheek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.