Another game, another crazy win for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks, as the HHS girls basketball squad finished off a torrid Hiawatha Invitational Tournament on Saturday afternoon with their third win of the season over the Marysville Bulldogs.
The game looked to be easily in hand for Hiawatha for much of the contest, but a late Marysville charge, capped by a pair of back-to-back three-pointers on the Bulldogs' end tied the game up. The Red Hawks built a 16-15 lead after the 1st quarter, but a strong push in the 2nd gave the team an 11-point advantage at the half. The Dogs slowly started to crawl back into the game in the 3rd quarter, trailing by just 4 points entering the 4th. Hiawatha tried to kill clock for much of that final frame, but saw their lead evaporate in seconds, as Marysville knocked down a pair of threes to draw the game to 42-42 with just under 2 minutes to go.
The final stretch was frantic, as Marysville missed a chance to take a lead on an open three-pointer, and both teams struggled to maintain possession. With 16 seconds to go, Darcy Lierz was fouled, but missed the front end of her 1-and-1 attempt. Freshman Kenzie Nelson grabbed the rebound, with Coach Brady Jasper calling a timeout with 12.2 seconds on the clock. The Hawks worked the ball around, and with just seconds to go, it was Nelson who was able to get around her defender, lofting a floater off the drive that dropped into the basket as time expired. The celebration was short-lived as a referee stepped in, blowing his whistle and waving off the game-winning basket, with a foul called on the floor. The freshman would go to the free throw line with 1 second on the clock and the score tied with the HIT Championship on the line.
After a Marysville timeout, Nelson stepped up to the line and drilled her first attempt, sending the Round House into an uproar. Nelson would miss the second attempt, with Lierz getting her hands on the rebound as the clock ticked to zero with a 43-42 win, and the Lady Red Hawks once again Hiawatha Invitational Tournament champions.
Lierz led the team with 20 points, while Alija Contrares and Abbie Elffner pitched in 6 points each, Josie Delaney pitched in 5 points, and Nelson finished wit 1 gigantic point that put that decided the outcome of the entire tournament.
The Red Hawks defeated Marysville in their opening round matchup, before knocking of St. Mary's in the semifinal to reach the title game. After that opening round loss, Marysville was shifted across the bracket to take on the top-seeded Jackson Heights Cobras in the second round. The Bulldogs battled their way past one of the best teams in Kansas Class 2A to earn a 2-point win on their way to the tournament final. The Red Hawks pushed to a 7-6 record on the season, and will look to build off their tournament success as the season winds down.
