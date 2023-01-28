HIT Championship

The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks celebrate their HIT win after 43-42 championship game win over Marysville

 By Joey May Hiawatha World

Another game, another crazy win for the Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks, as the HHS girls basketball squad finished off a torrid Hiawatha Invitational Tournament on Saturday afternoon with their third win of the season over the Marysville Bulldogs.

The game looked to be easily in hand for Hiawatha for much of the contest, but a late Marysville charge, capped by a pair of back-to-back three-pointers on the Bulldogs' end tied the game up.  The Red Hawks built a 16-15 lead after the 1st quarter, but a strong push in the 2nd gave the team an 11-point advantage at the half.  The Dogs slowly started to crawl back into the game in the 3rd quarter, trailing by just 4 points entering the 4th.  Hiawatha tried to kill clock for much of that final frame, but saw their lead evaporate in seconds, as Marysville knocked down a pair of threes to draw the game to 42-42 with just under 2 minutes to go.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.