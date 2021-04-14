The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks hosted their home opener on Monday night, welcoming in the Nemaha Central Thunder for a pair of games at Bruning Park.
The Hawks dropped both ends of the double header, but the signs of progress were clear for the Hiawatha squad, as they hung in with the always-tough Thunder, falling by scores of 11-7 and 9-7.
The improved play around the diamond, as well as the plate, was punctuated by a pair of home runs by Red Hawk batters, as Kyndra Lay and Lakyn Leupold each drove the ball over the fence, showing signs of the improved pop the team should have in the lineup this season.
The Lady Red Hawks saw their record drop to 0-6 on the season, but they will look to put some wins in the book as they travel to Perry on Friday night and Royal Valley next week.
In JV softball, Hiawatha split at Nemaha Central on Tuesday - losing 3-2 in the first game and taking a 14-9 win in the second game of the doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.