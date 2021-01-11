Friday night started off on a strong note for the Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball teams, as the girls jumped out to a big lead in the early going of their contest with the Perry Lecompton Kaws, and that positive feeling lasted until under one second to go in the boys game.
The Lady Red Hawks picked up a 21-point win, while the boys lost on a last second Kaw tip-in to steal the win.
Kate Madsen got the Lady Hawks off to a quick start, nailing what would be the team’s only three pointer of the game to open scoring, as Hiawatha sprinted out to a 16-1 lead after the first quarter. Perry made a move in the second, while the offense stalled a bit for the Hawks, but Hiawatha still led 25-16 heading into the break. Both teams scored just 3 points in the third, but the Lady Red Hawks poured on 15 more points in the fourth to push to the 40-19 win.
Clara Lindstrom led the team with 16 points, going 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Darcy Lierz added 11 points, with Sarah Madsen pitching in 4, Lakyn Luepold and Kate Madsen adding 3 each and Callyn Pavlish scoring 2. The win pushed the girls over .500 for the year, as the Lady Red Hawks are now on a 3-game winning streak and sitting at 3-2 on the season.
The boys were not able to build quite the same gap in the first, but did enter the second quarter up 21-13 and trailed by just two points at the half, down 38-36. The second half featured a lot of back and forth play, and the lead changed hands several times, as Perry led 47-46 heading into the fourth, but after Hiawatha had grabbed a late lead, Perry found themselves at the free throw line with one shot left, down 46-45 with 1.6 seconds left on the clock. As the shot bounced off the rim, it seemed the game would end in Hiawatha’s first win, but a Holton rebounder split Hiawatha’s players on the low block and grabbed the ball just long enough to flip it back up and through the hoop to grab the last second, 47-46 win.
Carson Gilbert led the team with 16 points, followed by Austin Coffelt’s 12, 8 from Joel Bryan, 6 from Mitch Bryan and 2-each from Trent Kolb and Alex Rockey. The boys now sit at 0-5 and will look to pick up their first win of the year at Sabetha on Tuesday at Sabetha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.