The Hiawatha Middle School girls basketball team had a short but busy week leading up to Thanksgiving break, as the Lady Red Hawks traveled to Nemaha Central and Doniphan West on Monday and Tuesday evenings.
At Nemaha Central, the 8th grade team suffered their first loss of the year, as Hiawatha kept the game close and led at several spots in the game, but could not capitalize on late opportunities, dropping the game 24-22. The 7th grade squad nearly managed an upset over Nemaha’s undefeated team, but fell just short, losing the game 26-22.
Both teams responded the following night at Doniphan West. The 7th graders rolled their sleeves up and took it to the Mustangs, reeling off a 36-4 win. Michaela Williams scored 12 points to lead the team, with Tessa Jones and Makenzie Shefferd adding 6 each. The 8th graders began to see their Big 7 title hopes slip away, as the Mustangs threatened to add a second loss to the Red Hawks’ ledger, but the girls buckled down, coming from 7 down in the second half to earn a late 40-38 win. Kylie Nelson’s 10 points led the team in the comeback victory, with Pauly Rockey connecting for 6 points on a pair of 3-pointers.
With three games left in the season, the 8th grade team still controls its destiny in the league, and will clinch the Big 7 championship if they sweep Sabetha, Royal Valley and Perry Lecompton to close out the year.
