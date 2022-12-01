Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Middle School girls basketball team had a short but busy week leading up to Thanksgiving break, as the Lady Red Hawks traveled to Nemaha Central and Doniphan West on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

At Nemaha Central, the 8th grade team suffered their first loss of the year, as Hiawatha kept the game close and led at several spots in the game, but could not capitalize on late opportunities, dropping the game 24-22. The 7th grade squad nearly managed an upset over Nemaha’s undefeated team, but fell just short, losing the game 26-22.

