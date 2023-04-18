Red Hawk logo

The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks took to the diamond in a pair of doubleheaders this week, hosting Riverside on Thursday and traveling to Holton on Monday.  The Hawks swept the Cyclones, but dropped both ends against the Wildcats.  

In the Riverside opener, the Red Hawks overcame an early deficit to tie the game up at 4-4 in the bottom of the 3rd inning, then went crazy, plating 9 runs over the next two innings to earn the 13-4 win.  Darcy Lierz was 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring 3 times, knocking in 1 run and belting a double.  Addison Williams finished 2 for 3, scoring once and knocking in a pair of runs, with 2 doubles.  It was Grace Jones, though, who powered the team's offensive explosion, going 3 for 3 at the plate, with a walk, a run scored, a double, 2 triples and 5 RBIs.  Brynn Williams pitched the entire contest for Hiawatha, striking out 4, giving up just 2 earned runs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.