The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawks took to the diamond in a pair of doubleheaders this week, hosting Riverside on Thursday and traveling to Holton on Monday. The Hawks swept the Cyclones, but dropped both ends against the Wildcats.
In the Riverside opener, the Red Hawks overcame an early deficit to tie the game up at 4-4 in the bottom of the 3rd inning, then went crazy, plating 9 runs over the next two innings to earn the 13-4 win. Darcy Lierz was 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring 3 times, knocking in 1 run and belting a double. Addison Williams finished 2 for 3, scoring once and knocking in a pair of runs, with 2 doubles. It was Grace Jones, though, who powered the team's offensive explosion, going 3 for 3 at the plate, with a walk, a run scored, a double, 2 triples and 5 RBIs. Brynn Williams pitched the entire contest for Hiawatha, striking out 4, giving up just 2 earned runs.
The Hawks had another big offensive outing in the late game, putting up 8, 6 and 4 run innings to push to a 20-10 win. Grace Morey and Annika Reschke each blasted home runs, while Lierz went 4 for 4, scored 3 runs and smacked a double and a triple. Laura Lierz, Claire Twombly, Williams and Morey each knocked in 3 runs in the win. Reschke pitched all 6 innings, giving up 9 earned runs and striking out 4.
Hiawatha started slow on Monday night, giving up an 8-0 lead before putting together their first runs of the game in the 6th and 7th. Darcy Lierz popped a pair of homers, going 3 for 4, scoring twice and knocking in 5 runs. Reschke pitched in with the team's other RBI, going 1 for 3 with a run scored. Williams and Reschke split the game, striking out 6 total batters in the 10-6 loss.
A 6-run 3rd inning from the Wildcat offense put the Lady Red Hawks in a hole, and while they fought back in the late game, they could not claw back into the game, falling 8-5. Morey cranked another home run, while Jones went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Reschke and Addison Williams shared pitching duties, striking out 2 and giving up 16 hits over 6 innings.
The Lady Red Hawks are now 5-7 on the year, and have a date with Nemaha Central at Hiawatha's Bruning Park on Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.